Oils, Gannett, Rise in Premarket; Facebook Falls By Investing.com

Alphabet stock (NASDAQ:) traded 0.3% lower following a CNBC report that it willl cut its commission on sales on its Cloud marketplace to 3% from 20%, in an effort to build market share. Google’s Cloud hosting business is currently a distant third behind Amazon (NASDAQ:) Web Services and Microsoft (NASDAQ:)’s Azure.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.9% after the social media giant said it will pause work on its “Instagram Kids” project, days after a series of heavy-hitting articles in The Wall Street Journal exposed how the company had failed to act effectively to stop Instagram inflicting psychological damage on teens. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said he still believes the project “is the right thing to do.”

