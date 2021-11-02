Oil Up Over Slower-Than-Expected OPEC Oil Output Increase By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) . China, on the other hand, increased operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand.

were up 0.28% to $84.95 by 10:30 PM ET (2:30 AM GMT) and were up 0.24% to $84.25.

“Crude prices still seemed poised to head higher, with some traders waiting for confirmation after both the shows demand for most products are headed in the right direction, while U.S. production is stable and with OPEC+ sticking to their gradual 400,000 bpd increase plan,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

The black liquid hit multi-year highs during the previous week, boosted by a post-COVID-19 demand rebound and OPEC and allies (OPEC+) sticking to gradual, monthly production increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), even as major consumers call for more supply.

OPEC pumped 27.50 million bpd in October 2021, according to the Reuters survey. Although a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month, the figure remains below the 254,000-increase permitted under the OPEC+ supply deal. Higher supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq were offset by involuntary outages in some smaller producers.

The cartel’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.

In China, the world’s top oil importer, national oil firms ramped up refinery run rates in order to avert a diesel shortage. Investors now await , due later in the day.