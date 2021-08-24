Oil Up, Fuel Demand Outlook Clears Over Full Vaccine Approval By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, with the U.S. , and the expected boost in vaccination rates to follow, increasing hopes for higher fuel demand.

edged up 0.12% to $68.45 by 11:32 PM ET (3:32 AM GMT) and edged up 0.12% to $65.72. Both Brent and WTI futures jumped more than 5% on Monday after recording their biggest week of losses in more than nine months during the past week.

The FDA followed up the emergency use authorization it gave the Pfizer (NYSE:) Inc/BioNTech SE two-dose vaccine in December 2020 with a full approval for use in those 16 and up.

Hopes are rising that the regulator’s approval will boost the U.S. vaccination drive by convincing unvaccinated Americans of the shot’s safety and efficacy. With more state and local governments, as well as private employers, likely to mandate vaccination, the aim is to boost economic recovery and re-openings, which will also boost fuel demand.

“Vaccine hesitancy across some minorities might end now that the FDA has given the all-clear signal. With many corporations and government agencies likely to enforce vaccine mandates, return to office travel should dramatically pick up in the fall,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

Investors now await U.S. , due later in the day. In India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, refiners’ crude throughput in July hit its highest level in three months as rebounding fuel demand supported prices.

However, the black liquid’s gains were capped after the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday that it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve. The sales took place in order to comply with legislation passed in recent years, and deliveries are expected to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.