Oil Trades Near $80 as Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied near the psychological $80-a-barrel mark as a global power crunch rattled the market while OPEC+ output has been slow to ramp up. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 0.7% in New York after topping the key price level on Friday for the first time since November 2014. From Asia to Europe, the prices of heating fuels such as coal and natural gas are surging as stockpiles run low ahead of the winter season, prompting a switch to products such as diesel and kerosene.

In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge Crude has gained more than 60% this year as the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines lifted movement curbs and, subsequently, oil demand. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have pledged to return more withheld supplies to market, the increase is likely to lag rising consumption of transport and heating fuels during the upcoming winter months. Saudi Aramco estimates the gas crisis has already increased oil demand by around 500,000 barrels a day, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees consumption climbing even higher. Concerns further compounded after the U.S. Energy Department said it had no plans "at this time" to tap the nation's oil reserves.