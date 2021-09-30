Oil Stumbles As Rally-Emboldened OPEC Mulls Even Higher Output By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Oil prices came off their highs on Thursday after producers OPEC+, presumably emboldened by the market’s runaway rally, were reported to be mulling a higher output than initially planned for coming months.

OPEC+ — comprising the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of 10 other producers steered by Russia — is considering going beyond its existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day when it meets next week, sources familiar with the alliance’s thinking were reported saying.

The move was against a backdrop of a near three-year high in oil prices and pressure from consumers for more supply, the sources said.

New York-traded , the benchmark for U.S. oil, which reached a session high of $76.07 per barrel on Thursday, hovered at just around $75 by 1:55 PM ET (17:55 GMT).

London-traded crude, the global benchmark for oil, spiked to $79.30 earlier in the session, before easing to $78.26.