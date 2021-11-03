Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index declined 0.2% by 0813 GMT, with gains in metal stocks offset by weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

UK’s energy subindex fell 0.9%, tracking crude prices after industry data showed a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.