Oil Stockpiles Fell 7.2 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories fell 7.169 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.088 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , dropped 1.732 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 650,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories rose 1.29 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.633 million barrels.