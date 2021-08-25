Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell slightly more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories fell 2.979 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.683 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 645,000 barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 271,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories fell 2.242 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.557 million barrels.