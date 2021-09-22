Oil Stockpile Dropped by 3.48 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

fell 3.481 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.44 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 2.555 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.19 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories rose 3.475 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.067 million barrels.