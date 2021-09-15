Oil Stockpile Dropped 6.422 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

dropped by 6.422 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.544 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell by 1.688 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.612 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories declined by 1.848 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.957 million barrels.