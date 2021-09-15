Oil Stockpile Dropped 6.422 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

dropped by 6.422 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.544 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell by 1.688 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.612 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories declined by 1.848 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.957 million barrels.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR