Oil steady as U.S. storm-hit supply returns slowly

MELBOURNE — Oil prices barely moved on Friday even as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, with benchmark contracts on track to post weekly gains of around 4% as the output recovery is seen lagging demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $72.59 a barrel at 0147 GMT, after settling unchanged on Thursday.

Brent crude futures inched up 4 cents to $75.71 a barrel, adding to a 21 cent gain on Thursday.

Both contracts were on course to climb about 4% for the week, with Brent near a seven-week high and WTI near a six-week high, as output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has recovered more slowly than expected after Hurricane Ida damaged facilities in August and tropical storm Nicholas hit this week.