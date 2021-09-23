Oil Steady After Two-Day Advance With U.S. Stockpiles Tightening

Futures in New York traded above $72 a barrel after climbing more than 2% on Wednesday. Nationwide U.S. crude inventories fell for a seventh week, although gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose, according to government data. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, meanwhile, restarted a key oil pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida hit the region over three weeks ago.

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied after a two-day gain, with U.S. crude stockpiles shrinking to the lowest level since 2018, tightening the market as it faces a global energy crunch ahead of the crucial winter demand period.

Oil has recently resumed its upward momentum, in part due to the Gulf of Mexico outages, after a period of demand uncertainty following the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Focus has now switched to how a tightening natural gas market will impact the broader energy complex over winter, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting crude could advance to $90 a barrel if conditions are colder than normal.

There’s a “strong narrative that supply could fall short of demand for the rest of the year,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting for IHS Markit in Singapore. That could push prices to $80-to-90 a barrel, or even higher, he added.

Oil has firmed in a bullish structure as the market has gradually tightened. Brent’s prompt timespread was 83 cents a barrel in backwardation — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That compares with 69 cents a week earlier.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by 3.48 million barrels last week to about 414 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 3.47 million barrels, compared with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 1.47-million barrel decline.

