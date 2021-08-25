Oil Steady After Rally With Report Pointing to Easing Stockpiles

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil steadied after a two-day advance with an industry report pointing to shrinking U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles, adding to positive signs for a market still grappling with the latest Covid-19 resurgence. Futures in New York traded above $67 a barrel after rising more than 8% over the previous two sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories slid by 1.62 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be a third weekly draw if confirmed by government figures later Wednesday. Gasoline supplies also fell, the API said.