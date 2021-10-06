Oil Steadies Near Seven-Year High as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Grow

Oil has rallied to the highest level since 2014 as the market tightened due to global economic recovery, and as surging natural gas prices spurred greater demand for crude and oil products ahead of winter. OPEC+ stuck with a gradual increase in supply this week, despite the worsening energy crunch.

Futures in New York traded near $79 a barrel after jumping almost 6% over the past four sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported oil inventories climbed close to 1 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. If confirmed by government data Wednesday, it would be a second weekly gain.

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied near a seven-year high in Asian trading after an industry report pointed to expanding U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles.

“The tight supply outlook and the extra oil demand coming from countries in Europe and Asia in search of alternative fuels due to the global energy crunch have pumped up prices,” said Kim Kwangrae, senior commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “Oil at $80 will become a psychological burden for some investors, potentially driving a sell-off if the American government data shows crude inventories have climbed as per expectations.”

Saudi Aramco, which says the gas crisis is already boosting oil demand, cut prices for all its crudes destined for Asia after the OPEC+ decision. The company lowered its key Arab Light grade in November by 40 cents to $1.30 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai crudes, the smallest premium since March, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The change was in line with earlier market expectations in a Bloomberg survey.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 74 cents a barrel in backwardation — a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 78 cents on Monday.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by around 3.7 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories — a category that includes diesel — grew by 345,000 barrels, the API reported. Crude supplies at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 2 million barrels.

