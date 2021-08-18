Oil steadies, Delta outbreaks cloud demand prospects

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after four days of declines with investors still worried about the outlook for fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. Brent crude was up 70 cents or 1% at $69.73 a barrel by 0649 GMT. U.S. oil gained 54 cents or 0.8% to $67.13 a barrel. “In the short-term, the oil market may be volatile with frequent pull-backs as crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager, commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.