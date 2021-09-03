Oil steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report, more gains eyed

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices marked time in Asia on Friday after a strong rise in the previous session on a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. crude stocks and were set for modest weekly gains ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report. Brent crude futures were up 1 cent to $73.04 a barrel at 0437 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $69.85 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts jumped 2% on Thursday, putting WTI on track to climb 1.6% for the week, while Brent headed for a 0.5% weekly gain.

Article content The move down in WTI was likely due to traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August, on worries the report may be weaker than consensus forecasts, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. However, some analysts see room for further oil price gains amid tightening crude supplies and signs of recovering fuel demand. “With an oil market still strongly in deficit for the remainder of the year, oil seems poised to rally further as OPEC+ signals discipline in easing cuts and as U.S. stockpiles continue to decline,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said. The increase this week has also come amid a falling U.S. dollar, which makes oil cheaper in other currencies, and the fallout from Hurricane Ida.