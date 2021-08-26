Oil Steadies After Three-Day Rally With U.S. Stockpiles Falling

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil steadied after the biggest three-day gain since March with falling U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles adding some positive signs to a market that’s still grappling with the latest Covid-19 resurgence. Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after advancing almost 10% over the previous three sessions. American crude inventories fell for a third straight week, according to official government data, while gasoline stockpiles dropped more than expected. Investors will be watching the Jackson Hole meeting from Thursday for insights on how the Federal Reserve will ease stimulus.