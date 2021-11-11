Oil Steadies After Plunge as Biden Faces Pressure to Cool Prices

West Texas Intermediate edged higher in early Asian trading after slumping 3.3% on Wednesday. President Joe Biden is facing growing political pressure to address rising prices with measures such as tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or even a ban on oil exports as inflation quickens. Eleven Democratic senators urged Biden to act quickly on the issue in a letter this week.

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied after its biggest drop in a week as investors weighed the odds that the White House will intervene to try and cool prices.

Article content

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the president will “continue to evaluate any options for appropriate action at the appropriate point,” Jeremiah Baumann, the Energy Department’s deputy chief of staff, said on Wednesday.

Oil hit a seven-year high last month as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosted demand, drained stockpiles, and fanned inflation. Despite the upswing in prices, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have been returning supplies at a cautious pace, arguing that prudence is merited as risks to consumption remain.

The slump in U.S. benchmark prices on Wednesday came as data showed an increase in nationwide crude stockpiles, although inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma declined. Separately, data showed U.S. consumer prices rising at the fastest annual pace since 1990 last month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com