Oil steadies after energy crunch stirs up volatility

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices steadied after whipsawing in a volatile session on Tuesday, as traders weighed the effect that higher energy costs could have on the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a high of $84.23 to a low of $82.72. On Monday, the global benchmark hit $84.60, its highest since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) ended 12 cents higher at $80.64 a barrel, after ranging between $81.62 and $79.47.

Article content Brent has risen for five consecutive weeks, while WTI has notched seven straight weeks of gains. Both contracts have risen by more than 15% since the start of September. Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, roiling global stock and bond markets on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by shortages in Asia and Europe, with an energy crisis in China expected to last through year end, crimping growth in the world’s second-largest economy and top exporter. In London and southeast England, a tenth of fuel stations remained dry panic fuel buying last month, the Petrol Retailers Association said.