Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil slumped below $65 a barrel to the lowest level since May as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and supporting the dollar. West Texas Intermediate fell 1.4%, declining for a sixth straight day, as global benchmark Brent also retreated. Most Fed officials agreed last month that they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, according the minutes of their July gathering, released on Wednesday.

Article content Additional downward pressure on crude came from a mixed report on U.S. oil and product holdings from the Energy Information Administration. Although crude stockpiles fell, there was a surprise rise in gasoline inventories, signaling fuel demand is at risk with the delta variant menacing the nation. Oil’s impressive first-half rally has lost momentum in July and August amid the threat to demand posed by spread of delta, including in key importer China. Gains in the dollar in recent weeks have also acted as a brake on prices, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive. At the same time, OPEC+ has pushed ahead with gradually restoring supplies. “The overall environment was fragile to begin with, so I think the Fed minutes yesterday just added another layer of fragility to that,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “It’s just broad risk aversion across markets.”