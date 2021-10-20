Oil Slips From 7-Year High as Report Signals Rising Stockpiles

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil slipped from the highest level in seven years after an industry report pointed to another increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in New York traded below $83 a barrel after climbing more than 3% over the past four sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories rose by 3.29 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be a fourth weekly expansion if confirmed by official government data later Wednesday.

Article content At least one technical indicator is also signaling oil is due for a pullback. West Texas Intermediate’s 14-day Relative Strength Index is above 70, a level that signals crude is overbought. Oil has rallied to the highest level since 2014 as an energy crunch coincided with rebounding demand from economies recovering from the pandemic. Russia is signaling that it won’t go out of its way to offer Europe extra natural gas to ease the current crisis unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. China’s National Energy Administration hosted a meeting with executives from oil refiners on Tuesday to discuss the nation’s crude imports amid surging prices, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Talks were meant to facilitate an exchange of views and help regulators stay abreast of market developments, they said, adding that it ended without any policy decision.