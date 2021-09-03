Oil slips as COVID variant weighs on U.S. jobs

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices fell on Friday, slipping after a U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy recovery amid the pandemic. Losses were capped by concerns that U.S. supply would continue to be limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which cut production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures were down 34 cents to $72.69 a barrel at 1:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 54 cents at $69.45 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts were largely steady for the week.

Article content “Prices slipped on the employment report, which was clearly impacted by the Delta variant,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. “This was a reality check that the coronavirus is still impacting demand,” he added. Non-farm payrolls missed expectations with an increase of 235,000 jobs amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast non-farm payrolls would increase by 728,000 jobs. Meanwhile about 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remain shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.