Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full U.S. regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19. Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.30, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.54. Oil is up more than 8% for the week, clawing back the 7.6% lost last week, the biggest weekly decline in more than nine months. Investors took a more upbeat view on the continued fight against the virus after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose vaccine, having authorized it for emergency use last December.

Article content Analysts said China’s apparent success in fighting the Delta variant of the coronavirus also boosted demand sentiment, with no cases of locally transmitted infections in the latest data. “Concerns are easing that we will not see a global shutdown due to the Delta variant,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. Also supporting oil prices, a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday has cut state-run Pemex’s oil production by about 25% since then. Five workers died and the fire halted 421,000 barrels per day of production. Prices of heavy sour crude oil grades are rising on the U.S. Gulf Coast, traders said, as the market braces for a disruption of supplies from Mexico.