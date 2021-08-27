Oil Set for Weekly Gain With Focus Turning to Stimulus And Storm

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil headed for the best weekly gain since October as focus shifted to the U.S. stimulus outlook and a storm menacing the Gulf of Mexico. Futures in New York edged above $68 a barrel and are up more than 9% for the week, even after falling on Thursday. The market has been buoyed in part by China’s containment of its latest Covid-19 outbreak, while banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated their bullish confidence in the outlook. Focus now turns to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later Friday for insights into how bond purchases may be eased, and Tropical Storm Ida, which has already led to offshore oil output shutting in the Gulf.