Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as China Seeks to Secure Supply

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil headed for a sixth weekly gain after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis. Futures in New York were steady near $75 a barrel on Friday and are up around 1% this week. West Texas Intermediate wrapped up September almost 10% higher on Thursday in a session that saw it jump on the news from China but then pare gains after the White House said rising oil prices were a concern.

Article content The order from Beijing is likely to add more upward pressure to already elevated coal and liquefied natural gas prices. It will also probably push up the price of oil products including fuel oil and diesel, which can be used for electricity generation or to power small generators. Oil has gained more than 50% since the start of this year as the roll-out of vaccines and easing of Covid-19 restrictions fueled a recovery in consumption. The rise in demand has coincided with OPEC+ restoring more supplies and has seen global stockpiles of crude and fuels shrink. Global oil demand could climb by an extra half a million barrels a day this winter due to the gas-led energy crunch, Vitol Group Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said last week.