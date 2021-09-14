Oil scales six-week high as Storm Nicholas hits U.S. Gulf

Article content LONDON — Oil prices hit a six-week high on Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas weakened into a tropical storm, bringing the threat of widespread floods and power outages to Texas and Louisiana, and as the International Energy Agency forecast a big demand rebound for the rest of the year. Brent crude was up 55 cents, or 0.8%, at $74.06 a barrel by 1334 GMT after hitting a session high of $74.28. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.96 after touching a high of $71.22.

Article content Both contracts have risen for three consecutive sessions and were trading at their highest since early August. Nicholas is the second major storm to threaten the U.S. Gulf region in recent weeks. Hurricane Ida killed more than two dozen people in August. Evacuations were under way on Monday from offshore oil platforms in the area while onshore oil refiners also prepared for Nicholas. “The substantial production outages in the Gulf of Mexico remain one of the factors driving prices,” Commerzbank said. About 794,000 barrels per day (bpd), or more than 40% of the U.S. Gulf’s oil and gas output, remained offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).