Oil rises over 1% after report of big draw in U.S. crude stocks

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.38 a barrel at 0516 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday. Brent crude futures climbed 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $75.24 a barrel, after gaining 44 cents on Tuesday.

Article content After coming under pressure on Monday on broad market jitters over the possible default of Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group, the oil market’s focus turned to tight supply issues. “Crude is supported by API weekly report which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks,” said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities. “Prices are still rangebound ahead of EIA weekly report due later today and ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision … In the near term, crude may move with larger markets with focus on China and Fed policy.” U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.