Oil rises on surprise U.S. crude stockpile decline

Article content MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near-term travel demand picked up with COVID-19 pandemic curbs easing. Brent crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.10 a barrel by 0416 GMT, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.24 a barrel, adding to Tuesday’s 2.7% gain.

Article content Both benchmarks closed at their highest since Oct. 26 on Tuesday, supported by tightening global oil inventories during the past several months, and the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute reinforcing the view that supply remains constrained. According to market sources, API data showed U.S. crude stocks declined by 2.5 million barrels for the week to Nov. 5, defying analysts’ estimates for a 2.1 million build in crude stocks in a Reuters poll. “Supplies are tight with OPEC sticking to its guns,” Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore said, referring to the recent agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to maintain an output growth of 400,000 barrels per day in December.