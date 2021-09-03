Oil rises on demand outlook, Gulf outages

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further.

Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 1231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents or 0.3% at $70.20 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts were largely steady for the week.

About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.