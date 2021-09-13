Oil rises for a second day as U.S. supply concerns dominate

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose for a second session on Monday as concerns over U.S. output following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand. Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.5% to $73.25 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.04 at 0436 GMT. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session. About three-quarters of the offshore oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August, roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.

Article content “To compound matters, more oil refineries in Louisiana have resumed operations, raising demand for crude oil,” ANZ analysts said in a note. U.S. refiners are coming back faster than oil production from the impact of Hurricane Ida, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Most of the nine Louisiana refineries impacted by the storm have restarted or were restarting on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, on Thursday canceled some export cargoes because of damage to offshore facilities from Hurricane Ida, signaling energy losses would continue for weeks. However, the number of rigs in operation in the United States grew in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.