Oil rises as Hurricane Ida pounds U.S. crude patch, Louisiana By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose around 1% on Monday after a powerful hurricane ploughed through the Gulf of Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/us/gulf-coast-ports-close-loop-halts-oil-deliveries-ahead-hurricane-ida-2021-08-29, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms.

was up by 84 cents or 1.2% at $73.54 a barrel by 0001 GMT, after gaining more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production.

U.S. oil gained 53 cents or 0.8% at $69.27 a barrel, having jumped a little over 10% over last week.

By Saturday, energy companies had halted 91% of crude production, or 1.65 million barrels-a-day’s worth, in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, as Ida headed toward drilling rigs and other infrastructure.

Oil and gas companies had evacuated 290 offshore facilities and moved 11 drill vessels out of harm’s way by midday Saturday, the offshore regulator said.

Ida smashed into the coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of the Gulf’s offshore energy industry, at 11:55 a.m. CDT (16:55 GMT) on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

Those who either could not or would not evacuate will have to brace for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades around nearby New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago.

Hundreds of miles of new levees were built around the city after the devastation caused by Katrina, which hit 16 years ago to the day, killing more than 1,800 people.

“This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall here in modern times,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters at a news briefing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR