Oil rises after OPEC+ rejects call for more supply

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday, staging a partial recovery after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply and instead maintained plans for a gradual return of output halted by the pandemic.

Brent crude rose 82 cents or just over 1% to $81.36 a barrel by around 0146 GMT, after falling almost 2% on Thursday. U.S. oil gained 97 cents or 1.25 to $79.78 a barrel, having declined 2.5% in the previous session.

The OPEC+ group of major producers agreed on Thursday to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, ignoring calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices.