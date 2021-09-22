Oil Pushes Higher as Report Shows Big Draw in Crude Inventories

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.4% in early Asian trade to just below $71 a barrel. Nationwide holdings sank more than 6 million barrels, including a drop at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute. The breakdown, which comes before official figures later Wednesday, also flagged lower gasoline and distillate holdings.

Crude is on course for a monthly gain in September after extreme weather disrupted supply, with some production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico unlikely to be restored until next year. At the same time, consumption is coming into sharper focus in anticipation that a rally in natural gas will force a shift to oil.

U.S. crude inventories have contracted this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paved the way for a revival in mobility, stoking energy consumption. The holdings sank to a two-year low last week, and a further decline in Wednesday’s data may drive them down to lowest level since 2018.

ConocoPhillips sees oil demand returning to pre-pandemic levels by early next year as demand rises, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told Bloomberg Television. Supply, on the other hand, will remain constrained from OPEC+ and shale fields, and as major companies embrace the energy transition, he said.

Investors including in commodities will also be on alert Wednesday for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The central bank is expected to move closer toward tapering its massive stimulus program that was brought in to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic.

