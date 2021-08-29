Oil producers shut 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output as Hurricane Ida slams coast

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Oil producers had shut-in 1.74 million barrels per day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as of Sunday, according to the offshore regulator, as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm. More than 93% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico natural gas production was also out, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

