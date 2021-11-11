Oil prices steady after falling on signs U.S. may release more reserves

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3% after reports that U.S. inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released some strategic reserves.

Article content Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.95 a barrel at 0515 GMT, while WTI futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.63. “Crude prices are trying to find their footing after yesterday’s slide as runaway inflation in America is adding pressure on the Biden administration to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA. “Energy traders know that an SPR release will only deliver a very short-term drop in prices that won’t provide much relief for the American consumer.” Consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed U.S. prices were rising at a 6.2% year-over-year rate. The dollar gained on expectations that actions by the White House and U.S. Federal Reserve to curb the rising prices may lead to higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Oil typically trades inversely to the dollar.