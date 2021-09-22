Oil prices rise over $1 after report of big draw in U.S. crude stocks

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.08, or 1.5%, to $71.57 a barrel by 0643 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. Brent crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.4%, to $75.39 a barrel, after gaining 44 cents on Tuesday. The oil market’s focus turned to concerns of tight supply, after Monday’s pressure from broad market jitters over the possible default of Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group.

Article content “Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks,” said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities. “Prices are still rangebound ahead of the EIA weekly report due later today and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision … In the near term, crude may move with larger markets with focus on China and Fed policy.” U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, market sources said, citing Tuesday’s figures from the American Petroleum Institute. That was a much bigger decline than the drop of 2.4 million barrels in crude inventories that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.