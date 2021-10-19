Oil Prices Remain Steady After Reaching High By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

By Gina Lee

Inesting.com – Oil prices continued its high on Tuesday after starting the week at its its highest level in years.

hovered at $84.33 at 11:07 PM ET (3:08 AM GMT), while inched up 0.04% to $81.72.

Both Brent and WTI futures rose by at least 3% last week.

As winter approaches the northern hemisphere, the prices for oil, coal and gas are likely to remain elevated, according to analysts.

“A frigid winter has the potential to send energy prices even higher,” Citi Research commodities analysts said in a note, after upgrading their forecast for Brent oil for the rest of 2021 to $85 a barrel from $74 a barrel.

In China, the temperature forecast has fallen to near freezing point in areas of the north, stated AccuWeather.com.

But rising U.S. oil output may cap prices,. A further gain in production at the largest shale formation in the U.S. is expected next month, according to an official report.

China’s slowed economic growth may also impact prices as China’s GDP grew 0.2% and 4.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR