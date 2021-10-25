Oil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices rose on Monday and reached multi-year highs, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices.

Brent crude futures gained 45 cents to $85.98 a barrel by 1:22 p.m. EDT (1722 GMT). The contract reached a session high of $86.70 a barrel, highest since October 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35 cents to $84.11 a barrel, after reaching $85.41 a barrel, highest since October 2014.

Both benchmarks have climbed by around 20% since the start of September. U.S. crude has risen for nine straight weeks, while Brent has risen for seven.