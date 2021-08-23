Oil prices jump 3 per cent with gains driven by weaker dollar

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Brent crude climbed US$2.15, or 3.2 per cent, to US$67.33 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at US$64.60

LONDON — Oil prices jumped 3 per cent on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Article content

Brent crude climbed US$2.15, or 3.2 per cent, to US$67.33 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at US$64.60.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose US$2.01, or 3.1 per cent, to US$64.15.

Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8 per cent and WTI about 9 per cent.

Many nations are responding to the rising coronavirus infection rate by introducing new travel restrictions.

“We expect to see more adjustments this week, but the market sentiment will likely remain bearish, with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, has imposed new restrictions, which is affecting shipping and global supply chains. The United States and China have also imposed restrictions on flight capacity.