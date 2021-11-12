Oil prices head for weekly fall after volatile week

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices fell on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will accelerate plans to boost interest rates to tame inflation. Brent crude futures fell 47 cents to $82.40 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EST (1613 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 47 cents to $81.12 a barrel. Both benchmarks were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation the Biden Administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices. Brent was set to end the week down 0.5%, while WTI was on track for a 0.2% decline.

Article content “This week has been a good reminder for oil markets that prices are not only affected by the supply-demand trajectory, but also from monetary policy forecasts and by forms of government intervention,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. “Higher interest rates would provide even further support to the dollar and even more downward pressure on oil prices.” This week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden could act as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices. “We believe that whatever the announcement is will only have a short-term impact on price, but because of the uncertainty the market is pulling back a little bit,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.