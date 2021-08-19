Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Oil prices fell for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since February 2020, as a spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide fueled fears over slower fuel demand while a surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories added to pressure. Brent crude was down 87 cents, or 1.3%, at $67.36 a barrel by 0447 GMT, after touching the lowest since May 24 at $67.10 earlier in the session. U.S. West Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.05, or 1.6%, to $64.41 a barrel after falling to as low as $64.24, also the lowest since May 24.

Article content WTI has dropped over 7% while Brent has slumped more than 5% during the six-day losing streak, the longest since a six-day decline for both contracts that ended on Feb. 28, 2020. Prices have fallen as investors remained worried over the increase in infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus worldwide, with virus-related deaths in the United States, the world’s largest oil user, spiking over the past month. “Crude prices continue to look vulnerable around those mid to late summer support levels – $65 in WTI and $67 in Brent,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note. Slower growth in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, as it imposes further restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 cases and some weakness in a few U.S. data points this past week has driven the softness in oil prices, he cited.