Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Oil fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb COVID-19 infections. Brent crude was down 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $71.80 a barrel by 0222 GMT, having risen 1.7% on Wednesday. U.S. oil was down 55 cents, or 0.8%, at $67.81 a barrel, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session. Fresh outbreaks fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus are raising concerns about the strength of the economic recovery globally, hitting demand for oil and other commodities.

Article content “Given the risks around the Delta variant of the coronavirus, but also the accelerating vaccine programs, it’s possible that the second half of the year also sees a bit of a stop-and-go development before things (hopefully) normalize in 2022,” Eurasia Group said in a note. Helping to boost prices around 10% through Wednesday, U.S. crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week while overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. But the demand picture wasn’t entirely bullish. “The headline draw was welcome news but a steep drop in crude exports and lackluster jet fuel demand prevented prices from extending gains,” Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, said in a note.