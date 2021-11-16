Oil prices bounce back on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe. Brent futures added 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.01 a barrel, as of 0712 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents, or 1%, to $81.68 a barrel. “At these oil prices, supply is going to grow but it might take six months and inventories have come down so low. We don’t have a safety margin,” said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

Article content “We have very low inventory levels and if we have a very cold winter and OPEC is still sluggish at increasing supplies that could push oil prices up.” Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, Trafigura’s Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir said. “We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it’s not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there,” Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit. Russian crude grades sold in Asia fetched the highest spot premiums in 22 months for cargoes loading in January, extending gains for a fourth straight month as robust demand and firm refining margins support prices, trade sources said on Tuesday.