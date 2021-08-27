Oil jumps as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. “Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.

Article content Brent crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $72.05 a barrel at 0542 GMT, after falling 1.6% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 93 cents, or 1.4%, to $68.35 a barrel, clawing back a 1.4% loss on Thursday. For the week, Brent is on track for a rise of nearly 11% this week, its biggest weekly jump since June 2020. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of nearly 10%, which would be its strongest rise since August 2020. Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea was forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. Over 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.