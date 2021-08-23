Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak due to a weaker dollar and strength in global equities markets. Brent crude climbed $3.27, or 5%, to $68.45 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. ET (1640 GMT) after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.31, or 5.3%, to $65.45. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%. But a drop in the U.S. dollar provided a boost on Monday, making crude less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Article content “Although the oil complex has generally been able to shrug off strength in the stock market, the bullish combo of increased risk appetite and significant weakening in the U.S. dollar indices represents a potent mix that oil has been forced to recognize” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was down 0.4% after hitting its highest in more than nine months on Friday. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up, after having its biggest weekly fall since June last week. Still, many nations are responding to the rising coronavirus infection rate by introducing new travel restrictions.