Oil Investor Warwick Buys $450 Million of Texas Shale Assets

(Bloomberg) — One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas.

Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday in a statement it has agreed to buy producing oil and gas wells in the South Texas shale patch from Dallas-based Rosewood Resources Inc., part of the famed Hunt family. Part of the financial commitment includes future development, which Warwick said would target natural gas and natural gas liquids.