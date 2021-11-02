Oil Inventories Rose by 3.6M Barrels Last Week: API By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week at a time when uncertainty over the supply outlook continued weigh on prices ahead of the OPEC+ Alliance’s meeting later this week.                    

, the benchmark traded at $83.06 a barrel on the news, after settling down 48 cents at $83.57 a barrel.

increased by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. That compared with a build of 2.3 million barrels reported by the API for the previous week. Economists were expecting a build of about 1.6 million barrels.

OPEC+ is expected to maintain its plans to gradually lift monthly production by 400,000 barrels per day despite pressure to ramp-up production to ease the energy crisis. 

The API data also showed that gasoline inventories fell by 552,000 barrels last week, and distillate stocks increased by 573,000 barrels.

The official government inventory report due Wednesday is expected to show weekly U.S. increased by about 2.2 million barrels last week.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR