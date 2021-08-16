Oil industry groups sue Biden administration over leasing pause By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – A group of oil industry trade groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year.
The American Petroleum Institute and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana. It seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Interior to reinstate oil and gas lease sales.
