Oil hovers near $83 as strong dollar vies with inflation worry

Article content Oil prices were steady to a few cents lower on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger U.S. dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices. Brent crude futures were down 8 cents to $82.56 a barrel by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT) after falling earlier to $81.66. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 2 cents to $81.32 after hitting a session low of $80.20. On Wednesday, U.S. data showed consumer price inflation rose in October at an annual rate of by 6.2%, the fastest rate in 30 years, driven largely by steeper energy prices. Expectations that the data would prompt U.S. rate hikes pushed the dollar higher and sent Brent and WTI crude down by 2.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

Article content On Thursday, the dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies due to bets on interest rate hikes. “Today’s oil trade is indicating that U.S. dollar trends will likely be prioritized over risk appetite going forward,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois. U.S. President Joe Biden said he asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy sector. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 330,000 bpd from last month’s forecast.