Oil Holds Three-Day Climb as Traders Await OPEC+, Stockpile Data

West Texas Intermediate was 0.1% lower in early Asian trade after a three-day advance. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet Thursday to set output policy. Members including Kuwait have said that there’s no need add barrels at a faster clip even though key consumers including the U.S. have urged them to do so. Should that happen, the Biden administration may release crude from strategic reserves, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The backdrop to the cartel’s upcoming gathering has been marked by fast-falling U.S. oil inventories, which have sunk to a three-year low at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Later Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute will issue estimates for Cushing as well as nationwide holdings.

Oil hit a seven-year high in October as consumption picked up with the pandemic fading. That’s drained stockpiles just as a gas-centered energy crunch fanned additional demand. Among recent estimates, Bank of America Corp. says Brent crude will rally to $120 a barrel by the end of June 2022.

The crude market’s overall bullishness is reflected in strongly backwardated pricing patterns, with near-term contracts trading above those further out. A barrel of WTI for this coming December is more than $12 more costly than a barrel for the same month next year.

